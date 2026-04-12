Kanwar Dhillon slams rumors of Udne Ki Aasha going off air post IPL season: ‘Many people aren’t happy to see...’

Kanwar Dhillon, one of Indian television’s most popular faces, is currently shooting an outdoor sequence for Udne Ki Aasha. Amid this busy schedule, rumours recently surfaced suggesting that the show might go off air after the IPL season despite maintaining strong TRPs. Addressing the speculation, the actor dismissed the claims and made it clear that such reports are baseless and often stem from negativity around success.

Kanwar Dhillon denies rumors of Udne Ki Aasha going off air

In an interview with Variety India, Kanwar laughed off the ongoing chatter and reassured fans about the show’s stability. “This news comes out every now and then. It started from the time the show went on air. You know, there are many people who are not happy to see you on top, your success. We retained our position in the top five shows as per the BARC list for a whole year. Saying that, multiple factors impact TRPs of any show. Viewers will see some interesting upcoming sequences that will bring more growth to the characters’ journey," he said.

Reflecting on why some shows lose momentum over time, the Pandya Store actor emphasized the importance of consistent storytelling. “I think it happens when one falters with the writing of main characters. By the end of 20 episodes, you see a completely different person. I think our consistency in writing played a huge role in this successful journey. From a brash boy struggling with alcohol who gets married off forcefully, to his current situation, some values of Sachin have stayed intact. I, too, have been part of shows where makers changed characters overnight due to TRP pressures. I feel we need to have some faith in writers."

About the show Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha features Kanwar opposite Neha Harsora, along with a strong supporting cast including Sanjay Narvekar, Puru Chibber, Tanvi Shewale, and Devashish Chandiramani in key roles.

ALSO READ: Delnaaz Irani claims ex-husband Rajeev Paul took her for granted, gave no alimony: ‘The divorce was messy’