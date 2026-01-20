Karan Kundrra on Sunny Leone's comment about loyalty and trust in relationships: ‘Maine agar aisa bola cancel ho jaunga…’

Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone are currently on the promotional spree of the upcoming season of Splitsvilla. The much-loved duo exclusively interacted with Pinkvilla recently, where the guests not only talked about their love lives but also shared their opinions on loyalty, heartbreaks, and trust in modern relationships.

When we asked whether they also had to go through multiple heartbreaks and how they heal, Sunny Leone said, “Oh many times, that's how I found Daniel,” and laughed. She further added, “But that's what it is. You just have to go through so many different things before you find the one person with whom you wanna be with, you know.”

The Kennedy actress went on to add, “I think it's okay to date people or go on a date to know somebody and figure out whether that's your person or not. Sometimes it takes one person like my parents, they met and they got married and they were each other's first and forever. Some of us had to meet different people to find the right person.”

As Sunny concluded, sitting next to her, Karan Kundrra quipped, “I like how girls can say it but maine agar aisa bola to main cancel ho jaunga…you can't say anything.”

Watch the full interview here:

Karan further put forth his thoughts and said, “I think you never recover from your trust being broken or hurt. I don't think you completely heal. I think you change as a human being. It's like you take a paper and crush it and you try to make it straight, it's never going to be the same paper again. And that's what always happened in my life. But, thankfully now I'm in a place where I know that ye mujhe sambhal ke rakhegi.”

For the unversed, Sunny Leone has been married to Daniel Weber since 2011. The couple has two kids together. Talking about Karan, he is currently in a romantic relationship with actor Tejasswi Prakash.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Kundrra on his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash being under scrutiny, ‘Main toh like red flags ka baap…’