Karan Kundrra reaches Naagin 6 sets to surprise girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash; WATCH her priceless reaction

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra is among the most popular and loved celebrity couples in the showbiz world. Whether it's sharing love-soaked social media posts or surprising each other, they fearlessly express their love, and fans adore their chemistry. Time and again, Karan and Tejasswi who are fondly addressed as TejRan, have given us major couple goals and continue to do so.

Karan surprises girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash:

A few hours ago, Karan Kundrra took to his social media handle and shared a cute video of Tejasswi Prakash. In this clip, we see Tejasswi can be seen running in joy towards Karan as he surprises her by arriving on the sets of her show Naagin 6. The actress looks elated as she meets the love of her life and hugs him. Tejasswi looked drop-dead gorgeous in a heavily embellished lehenga. Karan hugged her and then showed his swanky car.

Watch Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's video here-

About Tejasswi Prakash's professional life:

Tejasswi Prakash, known for her versatile roles, began her acting journey with Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki. She has since showcased her talent in popular shows like Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15, and more. Tejasswi has also been featured in numerous music videos alongside her partner Karan Kundrra and other renowned actors. Currently, she is entertaining audiences by playing the lead role of Pragati in Ekta Kapoor's fictional series Naagin 6.

About Karan Kundrra's professional life:

Karan Kundrra, a multi-talented artist, has made his mark in various shows including Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, and others. He has successfully hosted shows like Gumrah - End Of Innocence and Love School, and was a prominent gang leader in MTV Roadies. Karan has also starred in popular music videos such as Baarish Aayi Hain and Akhiyan. Currently, he is impressing viewers with his portrayal of Veer in the fictional show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

