Karanvir Bohra responds to rumors of him separating from wife Teejay Sidhu: ‘I would not like to…’

Karanvir Bohra is a popular face of the television industry who has been making headlines for not the right reasons. Rumors suggest that the actor is parting ways with his wife, host and content creator Teejay Sidhu. After speculations about their divorce reached a peak, the actor decided to address the issue. Read on to know what Karanvir had to say in the matter.

Karanvir Bohra opens up on Teejay Sidhu separation rumors

Television industry heartthrob Karanvir Bohra has finally addressed the relentless gossip and speculations surrounding his marital life with wife Teejay Sidhu. For the past few months, the internet has been abuzz with speculations of trouble in paradise for the couple, who have been married for nearly two decades.

The rumors spread after eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Karanvir had unfollowed Teejay on Instagram. What added fuel to the fire was Teejay's absence from Mumbai during a family incident earlier this year. However, in a recent interview with The Times of India, the actor chose to handle the rumors with grace, setting firm boundaries regarding his private life.

While neither have confirmed nor denied the separation speculations, the Lock Upp Season 1 contestant made it crystal clear that his relationship status is strictly off-limits. Opening up about why he chooses to keep things private, the actor stated, “I would not like to talk about this right now. When I don't want to discuss something, I respectfully say so, and I hope people respect that.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, share three daughters together, twin girls Bella and Vienna, born in 2016, and their youngest daughter, Gia Vanessa, born in December 2020.

When asked how he copes with the nasty remarks, the Bigg Boss 13 fame asserted that external opinions don’t affect his mental peace. “I don't let anything bother me. Even when netizens say something nasty, I don't get hurt,” he expressed.

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