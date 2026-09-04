Karishma Tanna reveals son’s name on Janmashtami, introduces ‘Little Miracle’ Ved Tanna Bangera

Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera have finally revealed the name of their first child. The couple introduced their baby boy as Ved Tanna Bangera on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, a little over a month after welcoming him.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera reveal their son's name

Karishma and Varun announced their son’s name through a joint social media post on September 4. Sharing a special template featuring his name, the couple described their little one as a “miracle” and revealed the meaning behind his name.

“On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, with Kanha’s blessings, we lovingly introduce our little miracle… VED TANNA BANGERA. A name that means sacred knowledge, wisdom and light. With all our love, Karishma & Varun," the couple wrote.

The announcement comes after the couple welcomed Ved on July 29, 2026, which coincided with Guru Purnima. While sharing the news of his arrival, Karishma had spoken about the significance of the special day. The couple chose to keep their son’s name private until now.



Check out their name announcement post below:



What does Ved mean?

The name Ved is derived from the Sanskrit word “Veda” and is associated with the ancient sacred scriptures of India. It signifies knowledge and wisdom, while Karishma and Varun have also described it as representing “sacred knowledge, wisdom and light.”

Karishma announced her pregnancy on April 6, 2026, and occasionally shared glimpses of the journey with fans. Ved marks the first child for the actress and Varun, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on February 5, 2022.

Karishma Tanna’s work front

Karishma, who began her television career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001, has since established herself across television, films and streaming. The actress is now set to appear in Mom 2, alongside Khushi Kapoor.

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