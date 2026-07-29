Karishma Tanna welcomes baby boy with husband Varun Bangera on Guru Purnima: ‘Our greatest blessing is here’

It’s time to send out hearty congratulations to one of Indian television's favorite star. Actress Karishma Tanna and her husband, Varun Bangera, have been blessed with a healthy baby boy. Making the news even more special, the couple welcomed their little bundle of joy on July 29, 2026, coinciding with the holy and auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. Talk about a blessed beginning!

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera blessed with baby boy

Scoop actress Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera had been eagerly waiting to hold their baby. Well, the wait is finally over as the couple has been blessed with a baby boy today.

Sharing the update, the new parents took to their social media handle and made the announcement. They shared a creative poster which read, “It’s a boy. Karishma and Varun. Our greatest blessing. July 29, 2026.”

Expressing their emotions, the couple captioned the post as, “Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima. Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026. Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun.”

Take a look at their post:

As soon as Karishma and Varun shared their personal milestone with the world, close pals from the TV and film fraternity started showering the couple with heartwarming love and blessings.

Musafir Café star Vikrant Massey commented on the post, “Many congratulations to the both of you. God bless.” He was joined by Rakul Preet Singh who wrote, “Congratulationssssssss soooo happpy for you guys.”

Other celebs who extended their positive wishes to the couple and their newborn baby were Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Smriti Irani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Raj Kundra, Maheep Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Ekta Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Bharti Singh, Khushi Kapoor, Jasmin Bhasin, Dia Mirza, Wamiqa Gabbi and many others.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: BTS: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook refuse to submit album ARIRANG at Grammys 2027; Here’s why