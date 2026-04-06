Karishmma Tanna announces pregnancy with husband Varun Bangera, ‘little miracle’ to arrive in August 2026; PICS

Popular TV and film actress, Karishmma Tanna, is all set to step into motherhood in the next couple of months. Minutes ago, the diva took to her Instagram account and, in a collab post with husband Varun Bangera, she announced their first pregnancy. She revealed the good news by dropping multiple pictures from their lovely maternity shoot. Check it out!

Karishmma Tanna announces pregnancy

Putting all speculations to rest, Karishmma Tanna finally announced her impending pregnancy. The Scoop actress shared the good news with the world by posting fun images with her husband, Mumbai-based real estate businessman Varun Bangera. In the captions, the soon-to-be-parents penned, “A little Miracle, Our greatest gift. August 2026.”

Take a look at their post:

The carousel of images shared by the couple opened up with them giving each other a warm, tight hug. Donning matching caps, the celebs announced that they are set to become mom and dad soon. In the next image, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame sported a pair of baby socks in her fingers while her husband held her hand. Swipe into the gallery, and you’ll find the couple happily posing with their two fur babies. Don’t miss the happy moments they enjoyed while getting clicked.

Ever since the couple got married, speculations around Karishmma’s pregnancy have been rife. Earlier, when she was spotted rubbing her belly after enjoying a hearty meal with her partner, fans hoped she was expecting. However, the actress was quick to burst everyone’s bubble by telling DNA, “I had eaten a lot, and I was rubbing my belly while walking, and they were shooting me. And they were like pregnant hai kya (is she pregnant).”

On the work front, Tanna is set to star in the spiritual sequel of Sridevi’s film, Mom 2. Confirming the same to ANI, film producer Boney Kapoor shared that filming is underway. He also revealed that the actress will be joined by Jisshu Sengupta in the film directed by Girish Kohli, the writer of Mom 1. Rumors have it that Khushi Kapoor will also be starring in the film. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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