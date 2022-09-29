Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant Ankita quits game at Rs 12.5 lakh question; Can you answer?

Seen on product packaging and often scanned, what is this called?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 , a recent episode began with the rollover contestant from Himachal Pradesh. Host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed her to the show with fervour and enthusiasm. She also presented him a special Himachal topi and a scarf. Ankita is presented with the first question:

GSTN MRP Payment lines Barcode

After looking at the image displayed on the screen Ankita immediately asked him to lock option D which is Barcode. It's the correct answer and she wins Rs 1000.

Ankita Sharma played the game really well and won Rs 3,20,000 without any lifeline. She also got her first cheque signed by Amitabh Bachchan. Goodbye movie actor further asks her the next question for Rs 6,40,000 and the question was:

In which state would you find more than 800 Jain temples on the shratunjaya hill?

Maharashtra Gujarat Bihar Rajasthan

Ankita said that she strongly feels it was Rajasthan but was not sure. To avoid any mishap Ankita decided to take her first lifeline 50:50 and two wrong questions were removed and option B and C are there on the screen. After still being not sure Ankita asked for another lifeline and validates the audience poll. The majority of the audience voted for option B and therefore she goes with the audience option and wins Rs 6,40,000.

She went on to answer the next question for Rs 12,50,000 and has got only one lifeline left with her and the question was:

Launched by India’s Agriculture Minister in 2022, which of these is the name of a homegrown Indian Covid-19 vaccine for animals?

Corbevax Covovax Ancovax Novavax

After having a long thought Ankita opted for her last lifeline- video call a friend. Amitabh Bachchan showed her three names which she had given and Ankita chose her friend Neha Sharma.

Ankita read the question and the option for her friend on the call. Neha said it's option C or D but she is not sure. Since she was unable to get a clear answer Ankita decided to quit the game. Amitabh Bachchan asked her to select one option before she left to know if it was right or wrong. Ankita selected option B, but Amitabh Bachchan revealed that it was the wrong answer and the correct answer was option C. Ankita left the show with Rs 6,40,000.

Also read- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Check out Amitabh Bachchan's special gesture for contestant Shobha Kanwar