Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan on use of smartphones today; 'We would spend time with our parents'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is currently running Kid’s Juniors Week wherein children between the ages of 8 to 15 years are competing with each other to reach the hot seat. The recent episode of the quiz-based show saw a 10-year-old from Odisha, Shreyashee Banerjee winning the Fastest Fingers First and making it to the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan praised her for answering a tough question.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls younger days while discussing use of smartphones with contestant

While interacting with Shreyashee Banerjee, Big B brought up the fact that the contestant is not fond of smartphones and she has specifically mentioned the same in her bio. He asked the reason behind it, to which the young contestant revealed that she believes in discovering things in real scenarios.

Shreyashee complained about her parents who don't give much attention to her and spend too much time on smartphones. She then asked the host if he also spends a lot of time on his smartphone. Sr. Bachchan agreed with Shreyashee Banerjee and revisited his younger days.

He said, “When we were young, we didn’t have these devices. We would spend time with our parents. If we wanted to know anything, we would go to our teachers or head to the library.”

Take a glimpse from the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Moving further, Shreyashee who is presently in 5th standard opened up about her ambitions. She said that she wants to become an electrical engineer and an inventor. Amitabh Bachchan wished her the best and told her that he hopes to see her fulfilling all her dreams.

As the game progressed, Shreyashee Banerjee managed to earn Rs 3,20,000. She won Rs 80,000 in Super Sandook Round and revived Gyanastra's (Flip The Question) lifeline before the episode came to an end.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

The 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on August 14, 2023, on Sony TV. The makers have made several changes to its format this time. There is a round known as Super Sandook where a contestant gets a chance to retrieve what they might have lost during the game. Other than this, an element called Desh Ka Sawal has been added to engage the audience.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 ( https://www.pinkvilla.com/series/kaun-banega-crorepati-15 ) airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It also streams on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ: Rahul Vaidya pens appreciation post for wife Disha Parmar; lauds her ‘calm' pregnancy journey to motherhood