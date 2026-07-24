Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: When and where to watch Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show

The highly anticipated series, Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return with its 18th season. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan will again step into the host's chair. The makers will begin shooting for the new season on August 1, 2026, at a specially designed set in Mumbai's Film City. This year, the iconic quiz show introduces a fresh theme putting a greater emphasis on thoughtful decision-making.

When and Where to Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026. The Big B-hosted show will air from Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and will also stream on Sony LIV, allowing viewers to catch every episode across television and digital platforms.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 Promo

Sony Entertainment Television recently unveiled the latest promo featuring Amitabh Bachchan. Set on a serene golf course, the veteran actor compares the game of golf to the decisions people make in life. Through the analogy, he explains that the first answer isn't always the right one and that taking a moment to think can often lead to a better outcome.

Reflecting this year's theme, "Is Baar… Sochna Padega," the makers are shifting the focus from speed to thoughtful decision-making. While general knowledge remains at the heart of the quiz show, contestants will be encouraged to carefully assess each question before locking in their answers, adding a strategic element to the competition.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan clears the air on his surgery and ICU admission, says ‘I was referring to Argentina’s loss’