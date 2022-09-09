Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty teases Rajiv Adatia and delays his stunt by calling Pratik Sehajpal; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has grabbed the attention of the audiences with its engaging concept. The show has some popular celebrities who have turned into contestants and are channeling their inner Khiladi to do gruesome stunts. The ongoing season has maintained its consistency in remaining the top-rated reality show. The viewers enjoy the sight of their favorite contestant battling creepy crawlies and overcoming their fear of height, water and several other things. In the upcoming episodes, we will witness Rohit Shetty teasing contestant Rajeev Adatia during his stunt.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on its Instagram handle. At the start of this promo, we see Rajiv lying inside a box and his body getting covered with many creepy cockroaches which are crawling on his body. Rajiv is seen being uncomfortable as he tells that the cockroaches were entering his pants. As soon as, Rajiv and his partner Kanika Mann brace themselves to begin the stunt, Rohit Shetty's phone rings, and it is Pratik Sehajpal. Rohit then teases Rajiv and cracks Pratik's joke, and purposely delays Rajiv's stunt. All the other contestants are seen laughing as Rajiv requests Rohit to begin the stunt, but Rohit keeps talking on the phone.