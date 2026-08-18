Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Avika Gor apologizes to Farrhana Bhatt after a misunderstanding, says ‘I was just upset’

Avika Gor has addressed an awkward moment with her Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 co-contestant Farrhana Bhatt after the latest episode aired. The television actor admitted that she was unhappy with her behavior and apologized for letting out her frustration at Farrhana on the show.

What happened between Avika and Farrhana?

In the latest episode, Avika was assigned to Farrhana’s team. When Farrhana Bhatt congratulated her and wished her luck, Avika, who was already upset with the situation, responded, “Aap toh chahti nahi thi main aau. (You didn't want me to come to the team).” The exchange appeared tense, but Avika later reflected on her reaction after the contestants returned to India.

Sharing a clip from the episode on her Instagram Story, Avika openly acknowledged that she could have handled the situation better. Addressing Farrhana directly, she wrote, “I honestly didn't like my behaviour Farrhana Bhatt, I'm sorry. I was wrong to take out my frustration on you when I was upset with the team. Lots of love.”

Avika followed up with another apology in the comments, explaining that her reaction was driven by her own frustration rather than anything Farrhana had done. She wrote, “I didn't really like what I did. Sorry @farrhana_bhatt I think I was just upset aur woh aap ki taraf nikla. Not cool. Sorry sweetheart.”

Avika’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 journey

Avika’s stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 came to an end in the second week. She faced Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, in an elimination task. While Orry completed the challenge in 10 minutes, Avika took over 13 minutes.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiered on August 1, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar. Filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, the season features contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma and Farrhana Bhatt, alongside returning faces such as Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Rubina Dilaik. Vishal Aditya Singh was the first contestant eliminated this season.

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