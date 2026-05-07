Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Gaurav Khanna credits THIS former co-contestant for pushing him to do Rohit Shetty’s show

Gaurav Khanna is a popular TV actor who has won the hearts of many with his realistic performances in soap operas. Over time, he has also taken over the reality TV space by winning shows like Celebrity MasterChef India and Bigg Boss 19. Yet again, he is one of the 12 contestants who will face their fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actor recently revealed that it was his pal Faisal Shaikh who pushed him to participate in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show.

Gaurav Khanna reveals Faisal Shaikh pushed him to take Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Gaurav Khanna, who has been a household name thanks to his stellar performance in Anupamaa, is all set to face his fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. However, the actor recently revealed that he wasn't entirely sure about taking the plunge until social media sensation and The 50 finalist Faisal Shaikh stepped in.

Gaurav revealed that even during his Celebrity MasterChef days, Faisal was the first person who insisted he should do reality TV shows. Faisu told Khanna that he has that knack and hence, he should also try his luck on Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

While speaking to Filmibeat Prime, Gaurav revealed that when he met Faisal Shaik recently, he repeated the same points. Shaik told Gaurav, “You should do KKK 15, and this is one of those shows that everyone should do. Stay the way you are, enjoy on set, and don’t worry about anything else.”

Another reason for him to take part in the stunt-based reality show was the opportunity to work with Rohit Shetty and learn from the best in the business. Khanna told Mid-Day, “Even if things don’t work out, at least there won’t be regret that I didn’t try.”

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Rohit Shetty is returning with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, but this time the stakes are high. This year, the theme is ‘Darr Ka Naya Daur’. It features a mix of fresh contenders and seasoned veterans. Talking about the new format, Khanna expressed, “They are coming again, so they will have to prove themselves again.”

Apart from Gaurav, celebs like Farrhana Bhatt, Orry, Harsh Gujral, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Shagun Sharma, and Avinash Mishra will be facing their fears in South Africa along with veterans Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Vishal Aditya Singh. KKK 15 is expected to go on air in July 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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