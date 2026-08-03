Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi, Vishal Aditya Singh suffer bruises; Call it 'painful experience'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 continues to raise the bar with physically demanding challenges, and the latest episode left several contestants nursing painful injuries. Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma, and Karan Wahi sustained bruises during a high-intensity elimination stunt involving rubber bullets.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 challenge pushes contestants

In the episode, host Rohit Shetty introduced the Fear Fanda, which is assigned to contestants who find themselves in danger. Each team had to nominate two members for an elimination stunt. Gaurav Khanna and Shagun Sharma represented the new batch, while Karan Wahi and Vishal Aditya Singh competed for the old batch.

The four participants had to stand with their backs facing shooters as rubber bullets were continuously fired at them. Although they were equipped with spine protectors, the task proved to be one of the toughest challenges of the season.

Before attempting the task, Gaurav admitted he was apprehensive about the pain. He said, "These bullets on the back will be very painful." Karan Wahi also acknowledged the difficulty of the stunt, saying, "This is something completely new; the good thing is they have given us spine protectors." As the challenge progressed, Gaurav and Shagun found the pain unbearable and eventually decided to abort the stunt.

Gaurav Khanna shares about painful bruises

After the episode aired, Gaurav took to social media to share about the bruises. He wrote on his Instagram stories, "Thanks, Orry, for making this. I could still feel this pain watching it on TV. Most painful experience ever. All four of us went through this and still have these marks." Reflecting on the ordeal, the actor became emotional and said, "So far, only my throat was aching due to the wire. Now, my entire body is aching."

Even before entering Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Gaurav spoke about his existing health concerns and how the competition would be particularly demanding for him. Meanwhile, the adventure reality show has already witnessed several injuries this season. Earlier, Rubina Dilaik suffered a medical emergency during a task, while Shagun Sharma nearly fainted.

ALSO READ: Alliance: ‘Riteish Deshmukh’s job is in danger’, jokes Salman Khan after entering the show to meet Sohail Khan