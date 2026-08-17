Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Jasmin Bhasin opens up about memory loss after stunt, says ‘I don’t remember...’

Actor Jasmin Bhasin recalls a scary episode from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, where a demanding water-and-air stunt resulted in a mild concussion and temporary memory loss. The actress, who is participating in the stunt-based reality show for the third time, remembers performing the task but has no memory of the moments that followed.

Jasmin Bhasin suffers concussion during KKK15 stunt

In an interview with IANS, Jasmin admitted that the incident caught her completely off guard. She revealed that a portion of the experience continues to remain unclear to her even after the incident.

“It was an extremely unexpected experience for me. I don’t remember what happened immediately after the stunt, and even today, there is a part of that experience that I have no memory of. The doctors had diagnosed me with a mild concussion and advised me to take complete rest for 72 hours," she said.

Following the stunt, Jasmin underwent a medical examination, after which doctors diagnosed her with a mild concussion. She was advised to avoid physical activity and give her body sufficient time to recover before resuming any task.

Rohit Shetty supports Jasmin

Despite the frightening experience, Jasmin credited the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 team for ensuring that she received the necessary care. She specifically acknowledged host Rohit Shetty, doctors and the show's safety team for their support throughout her recovery.

“Rohit sir, the channel, and the production house were all extremely supportive and helpful. They took great care of me, and the safety team and doctors were extremely supportive and constantly monitored me. This experience was emotionally challenging, but it taught me a lot about myself. I may have been scared, but I eventually found my fighter spirit again," Jasmin said.

Jasmin's work front

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 marks Jasmin's third association with the franchise. She previously participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India. The actress, who is also known for Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and Bigg Boss 14, is currently seen testing her limits under Rohit Shetty's guidance. The show airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.

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