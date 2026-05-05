Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rohit Shetty returns with new theme; Everything about confirmed contestants, when and where to watch

The wait is finally over! After leaving fans yearning for some dose of adrenaline, the most loved stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is gearing up for a massive comeback with its 15th season. Host Rohit Shetty is ready to unleash a whole new level of fear in Cape Town, South Africa. From a new theme to a star-studded lineup of contestants, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming TV show.

All you need to know about Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Over the years, Khatron Ke Khiladi has become synonymous with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Yet again, the director is back with hosting the reality TV show and pushing the contestants to their absolute limits. Known for his high-octane stunts, Shetty has already teased that this season will be bigger, bolder, and more dangerous.

Theme and format

This year, the theme is ‘Darr Ka Naya Daur’. It features a mix of fresh contenders and seasoned veterans. Talking about the new ‘challengers vs champions’ format of the show, it features challengers from previous seasons who will be giving the new batch a run for their money.

Confirmed contestants

As for the 12 contestants, Season 15 is a mix of Bigg Boss winners, social media stars, and TV icons. The Bigg Boss 19 and Celebrity MasterChef winner, Gaurav Khanna, is aiming for a hat-trick of reality show wins. He will be joined by his BB 19 co-contestant, Farrhana Bhatt. Internet’s favorite social media sensation, Orry, is set to face his fears in South Africa.

Popular stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral will be bringing his wit to the stunt arena. He will be joined by Ruhaanika Dhawan, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, along with famous TV stars, Shagun Sharma and Avinash Mishra.

The new lot will be challenged by industry and KKK veterans Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Vishal Aditya Singh.

When and where to watch

For those wondering when and where they can enjoy the show, we’ve got your back. The contestants are reportedly set to fly out to Cape Town for the shoot. The awaited stunt reality TV show is expected to go on air in early July 2026 on Colors TV. Those wanting to stream the show on OTT can tune into JioHotstar.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt set to return to the French Riviera alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Report