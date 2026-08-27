Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rohit Shetty slams Harsh Gujral and Shagun Sharma for refusing to perform stunts

In the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, host Rohit Shetty will be seen confronting contestants Harsh Gujral and Shagun Sharma after they refused to attempt a high-altitude stunt. The challenge required contestants to navigate a narrow path suspended between two high-rise buildings, leaving both participants visibly nervous about the task.

‘Show se nikal jao,’ says Rohit Shetty

Shagun appears distressed and breaks down in tears, while Harsh also expresses his reluctance to perform the stunt. Their refusal leaves Rohit Shetty visibly frustrated as he questions their approach to the competition. The host tells them, “Samajh ke kya rakha hai yaar tum logon ne? Che maale se kudne bol rahe the? Audience bhi dekh ke humko bolegi, ‘Ye kya kar rahe hain hum?' Agar koi bhi stunt nahi karna hai toh show se nikal jao.”

Rohit further stresses that Khatron Ke Khiladi is built around confronting fears and pushing contestants beyond their comfort zones. While the stunts are designed to test courage and endurance, the filmmaker makes it clear that contestants are expected to participate rather than avoid challenges.

The latest controversy comes shortly after actor Gaurav Khanna’s elimination from the show. Gaurav reportedly sustained an elbow injury during a challenge and subsequently bid an emotional farewell to the show. His departure follows Vishal Aditya Singh's elimination.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Darr Ka Naya Daur, the fifteenth season marks the reality show’s return after a one-year break. Shot in Cape Town, South Africa, the season features new and returning faces. The lineup includes Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Orry, Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Rubina Dilaik apart from others. The show airs on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM, and is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

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