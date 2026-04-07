Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Rumored 11 Contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Ankit Gupta to join Rohit Shetty’s show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been making headlines even before its official return, with speculation and reports keeping fans hooked. There were speculations that the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show might get cancelled due to his work commitments. However, the makers did not provide any confirmation regarding the same. The popular series is now expected to make a comeback with Season 15. Ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty is also likely to return as the host, adding to the excitement around the new season.



Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Rumored Contestants



The rumored contestant lineup for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 includes Avinash Mishra, Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Farrhana Bhatt, and Manisha Rani. Also speculated to participate are Gaurav Khanna, Digvijay Rathee, among others. These television stars and reality show favourites are generating excitement among fans even ahead of the official confirmation.



Check out the rumored contestants list below

Rumored KKK 15 Contestants Known for Gaurav Khanna Bigg Boss OTT and Anupamaa Avinash Mishra Titli Isha Malviya Bigg Boss 17, Udariyaan Ankit Gupta Maati Se Bandhi Dor Farrhana Bhatt Bigg Boss OTT Digvijay Rathee Bigg Boss 18 Manisha Rani Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Harsh Gujral YouTuber Pranali Rathod Durga, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Abhishek Bajaj Faltu Arbaaz Patel Splitsvilla

About the show KKK 15



The upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is reportedly set to premiere in June 2026. As per oline reports, the show will once again be shot in Cape Town, South Africa, a location known for its challenging terrains and scenic visuals. The show, which is the adaptation of the American series Fear Factor, has consistently raised the bar with daring stunts and unpredictable twists. While an official announcement is still awaited, anticipation is already building among fans eager to see what the new season will offer.

Last winner of KKK 14



While fans continue to speculate about the final lineup, the makers have yet to confirm the contestants officially. The previous installment, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, aired in 2024 and was won by Karan Veer Mehra. With Season 15, expectations are high for bigger stunts, tougher challenges, and an engaging mix of television stars and reality personalities. Even without official confirmation, the buzz around the rumored contestants has already created significant excitement, making it one of the most anticipated reality show returns on Indian television.

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