Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Shagun Sharma breaks silence on elimination task, likely takes a dig at Gaurav Khanna

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Shagun Sharma has addressed the controversy surrounding the recent elimination task and shared her side of the story. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actor took to her Instagram Stories to post a detailed note, explaining what happened during the task and claiming that a part of the conversation was edited out of the episode. Shagun also disagreed with the suggestion that she was “not getting footage” and should therefore perform a stunt.

‘You are young… you are not getting footage’

Recalling the conversation, Shagun explained, “Since Day 1, we had a common understanding- whoever loses the task would be considered for the Pain Auction. When Rohit Shetty sir asked us to give two names, the second name was being discussed. During the conversation, it was said that, ‘I am older, I know the industry better, you are young hence I am telling you to take Fear Funda because you are not getting footage, and doing this stunt will give you footage.’"

Shagun Sharma claims important context was edited out

The actor went on to explain why she objected to the reasoning. “I did not agree that not getting footage should be a reason to send someone to Fear Funda, especially knowing that the person was young and that the Pain Auction I had experienced was really, really brutal. Unfortunately, only a small part, the last part of the reasoning, was telecast. Without the full context, my reaction can look very different.”

Addressing the editing of conversations, Shagun added, “I have also clearly told the team- either show the full picture or don't show anything at all, because half a conversation can create a completely different impression.” She also made it clear that struggling in a stunt should not be equated with being dishonest in interviews. Her statement seemingly comes in the context of her earlier comments about Gaurav Khanna, whom she had accused of bullying her during the show.

Shagun concluded her note with a strong message, saying, “But standing up for yourself should never depend on how famous the other person is.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi features a mix of returning faces and newcomers, including Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jasmine Bhasin, Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma and Orhan Awatramani, among others. The stunt-based reality show premiered on August 1 and airs on Colors TV, with episodes also streaming on JioHotstar.

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