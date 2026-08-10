Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Vishal Aditya Singh becomes the first to get eliminated post snake stunt

The stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has already delivered its first major shock just over a week into the adventure. Vishal Aditya Singh has become the first contestant to be eliminated from the current season after losing the elimination stunt. His exit has sparked disappointment among viewers, who would like to see him return to the show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Vishal, Ruhaanika and Rubina face first elimination

Vishal landed in the bottom three alongside Ruhaanika Dhawan and Rubina Dilaik. Before the elimination round, the contestants were challenged with a difficult molten-wax stunt. They had to withstand the intense heat while collecting as much wax as possible from their arms.

Harsh Gujral emerged as the best performer in the task, collecting the highest amount of wax and earning safety. Vishal, Ruhaanika and Rubina were then left to compete in the elimination challenge.

Snake-themed stunt seals Vishal’s fate

The final stunt put the three contestants inside a glass box surrounded by snakes. They were shown photographs of different reptiles and had to identify them correctly. The challenge tested not only their knowledge but also their ability to remain calm while being surrounded by snakes.

Vishal managed to identify three snakes, while Ruhaanika correctly named four. Rubina identified five reptiles, securing her place in the competition. With the lowest score among the three, Vishal’s journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 came to an end.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants

The latest season features a diverse line-up, including Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jasmine Bhasin, Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma, and Orhan Awatramani, among others. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiered on August 1, 2026, and airs on Colors TV, while episodes are also available for streaming on JioHotstar.

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