Actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh have called it quits, putting an end to speculation surrounding their relationship. After fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram, rumors of an alleged infidelity surfaced online. Now, Avinash has finally addressed the controversy, confirmed their separation, and apologized while taking full responsibility for what happened.

Avinash Mishra apologizes amid breakup with Eisha Singh

Recently, Avinash shared a video on his Instagram Stories, addressing the backlash surrounding his recent DJ gig. The actor clarified that playing the song Bewafa was not intended to hurt Eisha or her family. He said, “During my DJ gig, I played a song, and it has been misinterpreted. I know this is hurting Eisha and her family the most. Honestly, I had no such intention, but whatever happened, I am sorry for it.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner mentioned, “Hum jo alag bhi hue uske liye bhi, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. Meri galti hai vahan par bhi (Even for the fact that we parted ways, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. I was at fault there too). I am just here to apologize.”

He also requested fans to stop dragging their loved ones into the controversy and refrain from sending threats to their families and friends. Avinash added, “This is not how it should be. I request you all to please end this thing here and not drag it anymore. It's between two people, please don't send threats to our families or friends. Obviously I need to work on myself, I want to fix myself because that is required. Once I am okay, only then I'll be back and let's put an end to this.”

About Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's relationship

For the uninitiated, Avinash and Eisha met during Bigg Boss 18, where their growing closeness caught attention. Although they initially maintained that they were best friends, their appearances together in music videos and reality shows continued to fuel dating rumors. The two eventually confirmed their relationship on the second season of Pati Patni Aur Panga.

However, their relationship reportedly hit a rough patch shortly afterwards. Avinash's recent DJ performance, where he introduced the song Bewafa by saying, “When personal life is in trouble, this song comes in mind,” further fueled speculation about their split.

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