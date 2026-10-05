Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Winner: Avinash Mishra lifts the trophy, takes home Rs 20 lakh; Defeats Orry and Rithvik Dhanjani

The wait is finally over! Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 concluded with a high-octane grand finale on October 4, with Avinash Mishra emerging as the winner. The actor defeated Orry and Rithvik Dhanjani in the final stunt to take home the coveted trophy, Rs 20 lakh in prize money, a branded car, and a trip to Europe.



Avinash beats Orry and Rithvik in final stunt

The finale began with the top five finalists Farrhana Bhatt, Orry, Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi, battling it out for a spot in the final three. While Karan and Farrhana were eliminated during the initial rounds, Avinash, Orry and Rithvik advanced to the ultimate showdown.

The final task put the three finalists through an intense stunt involving a helicopter jump, a jet ski ride and swimming toward the endpoint, where the challenge ended with a dramatic blast. Avinash clocked the fastest time, securing the title and leaving Orry and Rithvik behind. As Rohit Shetty announced his name, the actor became emotional.

Avinash gets emotional after his big win

Reflecting on his decade-long career, Avinash said, "2016 and now 2026. I have been nominated for awards several times, sat as an audience member at the award shows and even reached the finale of the last reality show Bigg Boss 18. In my 10-year career, I never won any trophy or award. This is my first, and I don't think there could have been a better start."

Avinash had a memorable run throughout the season, particularly standing out in water-based stunts. He also spoke about being repeatedly cast because makers considered him “eye candy”, admitting that he wanted to prove he was capable of more. Rohit, while consoling him during the emotional moment, called him a "lambi race ka ghoda", reflecting his belief in the actor’s potential.

Following his victory, the finalists congratulated Avinash, with the actor sharing warm moments with his fellow contestants. He also hugged his Bigg Boss 18 co-star and rumored girlfriend Eisha Singh.

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