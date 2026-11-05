Koffee With Karan 9: Kareena Kapoor Khan claims she is the 'poster girl for being the purest talent of nepotism'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has never shied away from speaking her mind, and her latest appearance on Koffee With Karan 9 is proof of that. The actress graced the popular chat show alongside actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, where the couple discussed their personal lives, careers and family dynamics. During one of the fun segments, Kareena made a remark about nepotism that left host Karan Johar and Saif in splits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls herself ‘poster girl’ for nepotism

The amusing exchange took place after Saif won a fun segment on the show. The actor jokingly remarked that his victory proved Koffee With Karan was not nepotistic or biased. That surprised Kareena Kapoor, who then questioned why he would say so, prompting Karan to point out that she was herself a nepo baby.

The actress responded with a witty comeback, saying, “I am the poster girl for being the purest talent of nepotism. The purest, organic talent! Maine kabhi apne maa baap ka naam nahi liya hai (I have never taken the names of my parents)!” Her statement left Karan exclaiming ‘waah!’ as he joined Saif in applauding her.

About Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's work front

Kareena, who belongs to the illustrious Kapoor family, made her acting debut with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000. The actress was last seen in Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. While Saif Ali Khan, who comes from the royal Pataudi family, was last seen in Priyadarshan directorial thriller Haiwaan co-starring Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajpal Yadav among others.

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