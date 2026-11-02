Koffee with Karan 9: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan grace the show post 16 years; Actress says 'She's number one...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to reunite on the couch of Koffee With Karan 9 after 16 years. The couple will feature together in the ninth and final season of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show, promising an episode packed with hilarious exchanges, candid confessions and witty one-liners. While Kareena appeared rather relieved about the show coming to an end, Saif had his own amusing reasons for feeling out of place on the famous couch.

Kareena Kapoor is happy about Koffee With Karan ending

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Karan Johar introduced the couple with the caption, “She’s always been PHAT and his ‘gheenious’ moments have become the talk of the town... and I’m not complaining! Back on the couch after 16 years, they’re about to create a royal roar!”

As Karan welcomed them to the final season, he noticed Kareena looking particularly relieved. When he asked her the reason, the actress candidly replied, “Because, like, now we don't have to keep coming on Koffee with Karan.” Taken aback by her response, Karan quipped, “Thank you for showing your sensitivity to my last season.”

Kareena declares herself B-town’s number one female star

Karan then asked Kareena who she considered the number one female star in Bollywood currently. Without missing a beat, the actress pointed to herself and said, “The one sitting opposite you.” Saif was quick to pull her leg, telling her, “You are allowed to praise other people.” Kareena responded, “What do you mean?”

Saif and Kareena reunite on the couch after 16 years

The couple first appeared together on Koffee With Karan in Season 3 in 2010, when they were dating. Saif Ali Khan was also part of the previous season alongside his mother, Sharmila Tagore.

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