Koffee with Karan 9 Promo: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan break silence on fallout with KJo, Arjun Kapoor joins the fun

Koffee with Karan Season 9 has unveiled the promo for its third episode, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan together. The upcoming episode promises plenty of revelations, hilarious banter, and entertaining moments.

Koffee with Karan 9: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan appear together for new episode

The makers of Koffee with Karan 9 have released a promo for the upcoming episode. If the first glimpse is any indication, the two actors are set to spill secrets and entertain viewers with their hilarious banter.

Check it out here:

The promo begins with Karan Johar warning the duo that they will not be so “civilised” on the Koffee with Karan couch. At one point, Varun is seen standing on the table and saying that everyone should know about the two people Karan stopped talking to, hinting that he and Janhvi Kapoor were among them. Janhvi adds that she gained weight after Karan stopped talking to her.

Varun also remarks that Karan said a lot of “dramatic s**t,” as the trio pulls each other’s legs throughout the episode.

Arjun Kapoor joins in on the fun with a special appearance during the Rapid Fire Round. When Karan asks Varun whom he would turn to for career and marriage advice, the actor immediately picks Arjun.

Janhvi, meanwhile, is asked to name one Instagram account that is “giving” all the time. Without hesitation, she names Ravi Kishan and imitates his viral punchline, “Money follows my brother!”

Koffee with Karan Season 9 is reportedly set to be the show's final season, following Karan Johar's announcement about its conclusion. The show, which began as a television chat show in 2004, later moved to the OTT space.

The first episode of the season featured Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, while the second featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

The third episode is scheduled to stream on The Peacock Hub via JioHotstar every Wednesday at 7 pm.

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