Koffee With Karan 9 Promo: Kiara Advani flaunts baby bump, opens up about date nights with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to make their first joint television appearance together on Koffee With Karan Season 9. The latest promo offers a glimpse of their playful chemistry with host Karan Johar, with Kiara's cheeky response to a question about their date nights emerging as one of the highlights. Cradling her baby bump, the actress had everyone laughing with her unexpected reply.

Kiara Advani's hilarious response leaves Karan and Sidharth in splits

During the conversation, Karan asks the couple how they ensure their date nights do not end at dessert. Without missing a beat, Kiara responds, “Ab bass ho gaya!" leaving both Sidharth and the filmmaker in splits. The banter continues when Karan asks the actors whether there is a particular character they would like to roleplay.

Sidharth cleverly steers the conversation towards maintaining boundaries between their professional and personal lives, saying, “We don’t want to bring our work home and certainly not to our bedroom!" The promo also features the couple reminiscing about their wedding and recalling how Karan hilariously threw Shahid Kapoor off the stage when he attempted to join him during a dance performance.

About Koffee With Karan 9

Hosted by Karan Johar, the show is currently airing its ninth and final season. Premiering on October 14, 2026, the season marks the end of its 22-year run. The upcoming episode featuring Sidharth and Kiara will stream exclusively on JioHotstar this Wednesday on November 11 at 7 pm.

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding

Parents to daughter Saraayah, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Karan, who shares a close bond with the couple, was among the guests. Their love story blossomed while working together on the 2021 film Shershaah.

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