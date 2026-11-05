Koffee With Karan 9: Saif Ali Khan credits Kareena Kapoor for taking efforts to bond with Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 9 featured much-loved Bollywood couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. During their appearance on the popular chat show, the actors opened up about their family dynamics, relationships and the bond they share with their children. Saif also spoke about Kareena's efforts to build a loving relationship with his children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage.

Saif Ali Khan credits Kareena Kapoor for her bond with Sara and Ibrahim

During the conversation, host Karan Johar asked Saif Ali Khan about family reunions and how everyone gradually made peace with one another. Responding to the question, the actor appreciated the understanding and efforts shown by everyone in the family, particularly Kareena. He said, "Everyone has been really wonderful and understanding. And of course, I would credit Kareena and credit everyone because these things work both ways. And of course, she makes it easy and is wonderful with Sara and Ibrahim, and they also make an effort and reciprocate it."

Taimur and Jeh adore their elder brother Ibrahim

Kareena Kapoor also shared insights into the equation her younger sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), share with their elder brother, Ibrahim. She revealed that the boys adore him and look up to him. Saif, too, was full of praise for Ibrahim and appreciated the affection he showers on his younger siblings.

Talking about their relationship, the actor said, "He is also amazing with them. They love playing with him. Sometimes he comes over and he goes to their rooms and ask them questions and has his own equation with them. He’s a lovely boy for having that kind of equation."

Over the years, Kareena has spoken fondly about her relationship with Sara and Ibrahim. The family has also been spotted celebrating festivals, birthdays and other special occasions together.

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