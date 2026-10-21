Koffee With Karan 9: Vijay Deverakonda calls his disbelief in love ‘immature’; Reveals Rashmika Mandanna proposed to him 100 times

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently appeared on the chat show Koffee With Karan Season 9. During the interaction, Vijay opened up about how his earlier disbelief in love stemmed from immaturity, and that Rashmika had to propose to him around 100 times before marriage.

KwK 9: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recall their love story

Speaking on Koffee With Karan 9 , Vijay Deverakonda reflected on his earlier views about love, saying, “If you look back at my interviews, there I talk about love almost with a sense of disrespect and disbelief, like 'I don't believe in this concept', which was immature of me because I've been blessed with so much beautiful love.”

The actor added that he had been so focused on his career and ambitions that he often viewed anything unrelated to professional growth as a distraction. However, his relationship with Rashmika gradually changed his perspective.

Recalling how his feelings developed, Vijay explained that his fondness for Rashmika eventually turned into a deeper emotional connection. He shared that he enjoyed even the simplest moments with her, from sharing meals to sleeping beside her, and eventually realised that he wanted to marry her.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that conversations about marriage began at home, where she openly expressed her desire to get married. She recalled asking Vijay why he was hesitant, pointing out how marriage would bring happiness to their families.

In response, Vijay added, “We were in an airport returning from a holiday, and she’s like, 'Let's get married.’ I was like, ‘Wait, what? Why? But she’s like, 'No, I want to get married.' Then I was like, 'Okay, you ask me 100 times, and then we'll get married.

Rashmika added that she had to wait a year before they eventually tied the knot. Vijay Deverakonda clarified that his remark was not simply a joke, explaining that marriage was a significant decision for him and that he needed time to be certain he was ready for the commitment.

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