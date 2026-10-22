Koffee With Karan 9: Vijay Deverakonda discusses Janhvi Kapoor’s objectification in Peddi; Rashmika Mandanna addresses Hindi accent trolling

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna opened up about the challenges actors face when setting boundaries on film sets during their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9. The couple discussed the pressure to agree to revealing costumes and uncomfortable scenes, with the conversation touching upon the criticism surrounding Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in Ram Charan starrer Peddi.

Rashmika Mandanna on setting boundaries

Speaking to host Karan Johar, Rashmika acknowledged that commercial films sometimes require actors to wear revealing outfits but stressed that performers should be able to communicate their discomfort. She said, “There are some things which I am not okay with. I know some characters need some things like a bikini or like that. But, even in that, I will say I am not comfortable with that exposing and skin show. I am not that kind of a person.”

She added, “But again, when you do commercial films, there will be these costumes, that you are not completely comfortable with. But there are some lines that I draw for myself. More so often, the directors are okay with it because those are the people I prefer working with.” Deverakonda agreed that such conversations can be challenging, saying, “But, those are still challenging to have these conversations. It is hard.”

Vijay Deverakonda says actors need support

When Karan brought up Janhvi’s experience and the vulnerability actors may feel when scenes go viral, Rashmika admitted that speaking up is not always easy. She revealed that she often seeks Vijay’s reassurance, saying, “You have to make it easier for actors to come and ask these questions. Even I find it hard. Sometimes I want to say 'I don't want to do it'. But it takes a lot of conversations with Vijay like 'I really want to say this and he is like you can. Of course you should'.”

Vijay explained that actors may fear being labelled unprofessional after signing a film. “They all need support system to say that it is okay to put your foot down,” he said, adding that performers can feel pressured to accept situations they are uncomfortable with.

Rashmika Mandanna responds to accent trolling

Rashmika also addressed her Hindi accent criticism. “Ever since I started working in the film industry, you know, I've been criticized or trolled for one thing or the other, like either my performance, or the language, or the acting, or just the accent, or anything,” she said.

Speaking about working across industries, she added, “I didn't want to just work in one industry. I wanted to work in them all. I didn't want to speak just one language. I wanted to speak all languages. I particularly didn't have an issue with that because they said I had a South Indian accent, but I am from the South of India. So I am going to have an accent. It's unreasonable to think otherwise.”

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