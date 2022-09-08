Krishna Mukherjee gets engaged to her longtime boyfriend Chirag; Aly Goni, Shireen Mirza and more share PICS

Krishna Mukherjee is among the well-known actresses and has been in the industry for a long time now. The actress had recently announced that she is all set to get engaged to her boyfriend, who is in Merchant Navy. Today, on September 8, 2022, Krishna Mukherjee exchanged rings with her beau Chirag at a dreamy location. Her friends from the industry such as Shireen Mirza, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja, Aditi Bhatia and others marked their presence at Krishna's special day.

Krishna looked beautiful in a white strapless bodycon dress, whereas her fiance chose to sport his Merchant Navy uniform on their special day. Aly Goni was overwhelmed to see his dearest friend so happy. Sharing a picture on his Instagram handle, Aly wrote, "I had tears in my eyes because I know how much u wanted this day in ur life with this outfit and I m soo happyyy because u have got the besttttt guy in ur life and what an amazing human being he is U guys are just made for each other god bless u both and next year more dhamaaal on ur big day #engaged #KrishRag."