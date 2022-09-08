Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Krishna Mukherjee arrives at her engagement venue with fiance Chirag; PICS

Earlier, in a chat with ETimes, Krishna spoke about her soon-to-be fiance and also revealed how love bloomed between them. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared that she met her boyfriend through mutual friends in December last year and instantly felt a connection. Spilling beans about his profession, Krishna shared that he is not from the entertainment industry and is in the Merchant Navy. She further revealed that she met him first time when he was in his uniform and was immediately attracted to him. Krishna chose not to disclose her soon-to-be fiance's name as he is a private person and isn't used to her profession. The actress also shared that she is extremely happy and excited but isn't planning to tie the knot this year and will be doing it in 2023.

On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. She is currently seen in Shubh Shagun. She plays the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.

Also Read: Krishna Mukherjee shares pic of an infection developed near her lips a day before her engagement