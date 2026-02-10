Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur papped together ahead of their wedding in March: VIDEO

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur made their relationship official last year. Later, reports suggested that the couple is all set to tie the knot by the end of March 2026. Ahead of their expected big fat wedding in Mumbai, the lovers were spotted out and about in the city. Check out the video.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur spotted together

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are known faces of the entertainment industry. But the celebs made headlines after they finally admitted being in love. Soon, reports suggested that the lovebirds would be taking their relationship to the next level by getting married in the next couple of months. But before they finally say ‘I do’ to each other, it seems like the couple has started prepping for their big day.

A while ago, they were spotted together, out and about in the city. In the viral video shared on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, Kritika and Gaurav can be seen coming out of the same luxury car. For the casual outing, Kamra got dressed up in a navy knit top, which she paired with light blue denim pants and black boots. Keeping her hair open and makeup minimal, she finished off her look.

As for TV commentator and host Gaurav Kapur, she looked dapper in a lilac hoodie paired with green cargo pants. The couple obliged the request of the paparazzi and got clicked together before waving them goodbye.

Check out the video:

Talking about Kritika and Gaurav’s wedding, the couple is expected to tie the knot in March end or in the first week of April this year. While they’re still finalising the venue and other details of the event, Hindustan Times reported that the functions will be happening in Mumbai in the presence of their family and friends. After the traditional wedding, the couple will reportedly host a reception for their industry friends in the city.

A source told NDTV, “Kritika and Gaurav have officially decided to leap into wedding bliss. The plans are already on, and the wedding is set to take place in Mumbai at the end of March in the city.”

For more updates on Kritika and Gaurav’s wedding, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Did Kritika Kamra just make her relationship with Gaurav Kapur public? Her ‘cheesy’ post has everyone talking