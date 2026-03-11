Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding: Virender Sehwag, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar and more join ceremony; PICS

Actress Kriti Kamra and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur are all set to get married on March 11, 2026. After being spotted together a couple of times, the couple will tie the knot on Wednesday, by having a court marriage in the presence of a tight-knit bunch and then an intimate celebration with their friends, which will be followed by a grand reception tomorrow. The duo’s nuptials are being attended by some of their closest friends and colleagues from the entertainment and cricket industries.

Guests at Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding

Actors Anya Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, Pooja Gor, and Rhea Chakraborty were spotted arriving for the wedding festivities dressed to the nines. Designer Masaba Gupta also joined the celebrations for the star couple.

The cricketing world did not stay away from the famed presenter’s big day, arriving to provide their support to Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur in full swing. Virender Sehwag, Ajit Agarkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Zaheer Khan arrived with their families to cheer for the new couple.

Meanwhile, the duo is said to be registering their marriage today at the groom’s residence in Mumbai after making their relationship Instagram official earlier this year. Previously, the couple exclusively revealed their wedding afterparty invite to Pinkvilla, in which they wrote, “The Party, After. We'd love to celebrate our wedding with you. Easy. Unhurried. Come early. Stay as long as the night allows.” It will be held in the city on Thursday from 7:30 pm onwards.

The celebrations to follow will once again involve family, friends, and colleagues from the cricketing and film fraternities.

Rather than going the extravagant way, the couple has chosen a more personalized approach to their union, thoroughly visible in their celebrations.

