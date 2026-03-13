Kritika Kamra radiates joy and holds Gaurav Kapur close as newlyweds make first appearance at reception; VIDEO

Lovebirds Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding was as sophisticated and fun as the couple. They decided to ditch the big fat Indian wedding for an intimate registered marriage, followed by an intimate bash for their pals and family. On March 12, they hosted a wedding reception for their industry friends. Glimpses from the starry event show how obsessed they are with each other. Take a look!

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur pose at the reception

Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra’s wedding united the television and cricket world. Several big names from both industries joined at the terrace of the couple’s Mumbai home to celebrate their union. A day after they signed the papers, the couple let loose at their after-party. Kritika and Gaurav also strolled their way out of the venue, hand-in-hand, to pose for the shutterbugs.

In the clip posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the Bheed actress can be seen happily holding her husband close as they make their first appearance as husband and wife at their wedding reception. Their outfits reflected their personality beautifully. The host and cricket presenter wore a semi-formal blue suit over a black tie and white shirt. The dapper groom completed his look with brown shoes and a luxury watch.

As for the actress and entrepreneur, Kritika looked stunning in a silk floor-length gown. The bride elevated her simple lavender outfit by wearing a multi-layered, blingy necklace studded with multiple white and colored diamonds. She rocks she wore in her fingers were blinding and pretty impressive.

Take a look:

For the unknown, Kritika Kamra married television presenter Gaurav Kapur on March 11, 2026, at their Mumbai residence. The intimate wedding was attended by several celebs who share a close bond with the couple. In a viral clip, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Farhan Akhtar, and Angad Bedi were seen dancing to Chris Brown’s 2007 song Forever as the newlyweds made an entry into the event after exchanging vows. For their registered marriage, the bride wore a simple red saree, while the groom looked stunning in a bespoke ivory bandhgala.

