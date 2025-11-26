Kunickaa Sadanand opens up on her affair with Kumar Sanu after BB19 exit, says 'There are no regrets'

Kunickaa Sadanand, recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19, has shared candid insights about her personal life and past relationships, including her six-year-long affair with playback singer Kumar Sanu. Recently, Kunickaa stated that she holds no regrets about her past and has embraced her emotional journey.

Speaking to SCREEN, she said, “I spoke about my personal life usually in the flow while talking to Neelam, Gaurav, or Farrhana. The idea was to teach the other contestants about boundaries, not overexpecting or indulging in people pleasing." Kunickaa Sadanand explained that nothing she said was intentional and that she never aimed to degrade anyone. Speaking about her relationships, she said they made sense at the time, adding that she was in a mental space where her experiences felt right to her.

Here’s what Kunickaa said about her relationship with Kumar Sanu

In her conversation with Zoom, Kunickaa Sadanand spoke about her emotional growth and the difficulties she faced in her relationships. The actress said that when she thinks about her past relationships, including the one with Kumar Sanu, she sometimes feels sad and wishes those people were with her now because she has evolved.

The Bigg Boss 19 star shared that she genuinely feels for them, as she was dealing with emotional upheavals at the time. She explained that she was navigating childhood issues, personal trauma, a broken marriage, and the struggles of moving to Mumbai, and believes that all that turmoil within her may have made those relationships challenging for the other person as well.

Kunickaa also clarified that she does not harbor any resentment about her past. “I don’t regret anything in my life. Nothing at all. If I were to have a heart attack today, my only regret would be not witnessing my younger son’s wedding or his achievements. There are no regrets. The paths I have taken in life were meant to be,” Kunickaa added.

Earlier, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kunickaa shared that her relationship with Kumar Sanu lasted six years and was largely kept private. The actor said they appeared together publicly only during shows, where she helped select his outfits and handled his performance arrangements. She mentioned that she felt like his wife and saw him as her husband, comparing their bond to that of Shakuntala and Dushyant. However, she added that she later came to know certain things about him that left her heartbroken.

