Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: 'Disgusting and intolerable,' say netizens as they slam Mihir's drunk scene with Noina

It goes without saying that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi Bahu isn't just a show, but a cult classic that remains relevant to the audience. The legacy it has carried over the years is truly significant. However, the new season has sparked a heated debate on social media. Netizens have pointed out how Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is losing its element because of a leaked scene wherein Mihir is drunk and can be seen hugging Noina.

Currently, the track of the show is quite interesting as Angad escaped his own wedding with Mitali. He abandoned her at the mandap and went to marry Vrinda. Later, Mihir learned about it through the news and was left disappointed. So, while the audience is already expecting major drama ahead, a leaked photo from the sets of the Smriti Irani starrer has gone viral online.

The picture shows Mihir, who appears to be intoxicated, hugging Noina. It has not only hinted at a major twist ahead, but has also sparked outrage among the fans. The social media users have been slamming the makers for tarnishing the image of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. One of the users wrote, "This is heights of shame. Disgusting n intolerable. He deserves sleepers." Another one remarked, "This man was giving a lecture on sanskar, parampara, etc. etc."

Going by the outfits worn by the characters, Mihir and Noina, in the viral image, it seems like the scene will soon air on television. Apart from netizens bashing the makers, they even want Tulsi not to forgive Mihir for cheating on her with Noina. Fans also recalled the twist when earlier Mihir was involved with Mandira and cheated on Tulsi.

Talking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2, the show created immense buzz ahead of its release. It began airing from July 29, 2025, on Star Plus and JioHotstar. The cast includes Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, it is planned as a limited series with just 150 episodes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to tie knot in 2026? Bigg Boss stars reveals wedding plans, ‘Aise bol toh rahe hain’