Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 to go off air? Samiksha Jaiswal, Paras Kalnawat's Apsara to replace it

After completing a successful year on television, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 is set to bid farewell to viewers. The show, which premiered in 2025 and marked Smriti Irani’s return to acting after a long hiatus. The beloved series features Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Sheth Chaudhary, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Ravee Gupta, among others.

Apsara to replace Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will soon make way for a new supernatural drama, Apsara. The upcoming series stars Samiksha Jaiswal and Paras Kalnawat in the lead roles. It revolves around an Apsara who becomes the bridge between an ancient power and those determined to possess it. Samiksha Jaiswal to portray Sunehri, the guardian entrusted with protecting the powerful Amrit from evil forces. The show also features Anushka Merchande, Adaa Khan, Avika Gor, Mona Vasu, and Poorva Gokhale in pivotal roles.

Samiksha Jaiswal opens up on playing Sunehri

Talking about her character, Samiksha shared, “There is something exciting about playing an Apsara whose story goes beyond her beauty. I play Sunehri, who has the extraordinary responsibility of protecting the Amrit from evil forces. At the same time, she has people she loves and wants to keep safe. What interests me is how she carries both responsibilities, as a guardian of the Amrit and as someone deeply attached to her loved ones."

Samiksha further explained what makes Sunehri stand apart, highlighting her courage, emotional depth, and ability to make difficult choices. She added, "Her courage, her emotions and the choices she makes are what define her. She feels fear and worries about those she loves, but still finds the strength to step forward. An Apsara isn’t waiting for her hero. She is the hero."

About Apsara

Apsara is scheduled to premiere on October 21, 2026, at 10:30 PM, taking over the slot currently occupied by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2.

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