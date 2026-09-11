Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Mihir finally returns home, fulfilling Tulsi’s long awaited wish

For weeks, fans of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi have been waiting for an answer to one burning question: Is Mihir Virani coming back? After endless fan theories and speculation surrounding his return, the wait is finally over. Star Plus has unveiled a new promo confirming Amar Upadhyay’s much-awaited comeback as the iconic character Mihir Virani.

Amar Upadhyay is back as Mihir Virani

The announcement comes at a particularly festive time, with Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner. Mihir’s return to Shantiniketan makes the occasion even more emotional for Smriti Irani's Tulsi and the Virani family. With Bappa answering Tulsi’s prayers, the homecoming is also likely to be a special moment for viewers who have been hoping to see the beloved character back on the show.

Amar Upadhyay opens up about Mihir’s return

Sharing his excitement about reprising the role, Amar Upadhyay said, “Mihir mere liye sirf ek character nahi hai. He has been such a huge part of my journey, and the love audiences have given him over the years is something I have always carried with me. There has been so much chatter around whether Mihir is coming back. My fans have been eagerly waiting for my return and haven’t stopped asking when I would be back on the show.”

He added, “Honestly, seeing their excitement has made this homecoming even more special. Shantiniketan mein wapas aana, Tulsi aur Virani parivaar ke beech Mihir bankar khade hona, brings back so many memories. It genuinely feels like coming home. But a lot has happened, equations have changed, and Mihir is returning to a family that has been through its own journey. I’m excited to see how audiences react when he finally walks back into their lives.”

The iconic family drama airs every day at 10:30 PM on Star Plus and is also available to stream anytime on JioHotstar.

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