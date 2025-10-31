Latest Hindi TV Reality Shows 2025: Bigg Boss 19, Laughter Chef 3, KBC 17 to Indian Idol 16 — When and where to watch

Reality TV fans have plenty to look forward to this year with the return of popular shows and exciting new formats. From Bigg Boss 19 to Laughter Chef 3 and Kaun Banega Crorepati, here’s a detailed guide on when and where to watch your favourite Hindi reality shows.

Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 continues to entertain viewers with drama and emotional moments inside the house. The show airs on Colors TV and is available for streaming on JioHotstar. Fans can catch the latest developments at 10:30 pm on Colors TV or 9 pm on JioHotstar. The show promises the usual mix of celebrity interactions, surprises, and weekly eliminations that keep audiences hooked.

Laughter Chef 3

Laughter Chef season 3 is all set to entertain viewers with its fun-filled cooking challenges. The official contestant list includes Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek with wife Kashmera Shah, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, and Gurmeet Choudhary with wife Debina Bonnerjee. The show replaces Pati Patni Aur Panga and will premiere on November 22, 2025. It airs every weekend from 9 to 9:30 pm on Colors TV and is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

Amitabh Bachchan returns as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, offering a mix of knowledge and entertainment. Viewers can watch the show on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. For online streaming, all episodes are available on the Sony Liv app. The show continues to challenge contestants with intriguing questions while delivering emotional moments and inspiring stories.

Pati Patni Aur Panga

Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check explores relationships and challenges faced by couples. The show premiered on August 2, 2025, and airs on Colors TV at 9:30 pm. Episodes can also be streamed online on JioCinema and Hotstar. The reality show is about how pairs handle tasks and challenges together, offering viewers a mix of entertainment and relatable content.

Indian Idol Season 16

Indian Idol Season 16 – Yaadon Ki Playlist showcases talented singers while revisiting nostalgic songs. The season premiered on October 18, 2025, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. All episodes are available online on the Sony Liv app and website. Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah are the judges of this season.

