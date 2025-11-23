Laughter Chefs Season 3 OTT release: Where to watch Bharti Singh’s show, release date, episodes and contestants details

Laughter Chefs Season 3 has officially arrived, bringing back the mix of cooking and comedy that fans enjoyed in the previous seasons. The Bharti Singh–led reality show is now streaming digitally, giving viewers an easy way to watch the fun-filled kitchen chaos. The new season premiered on November 22 and is available on Colors and JioHotstar.

The weekend show airs new episodes every Saturday and Sunday, offering a regular dose of entertainment. Laughter Chefs Season 3 has also taken over the Pati Patni Aur Panga weekend prime-time slot. With this launch, the makers aim to reach a wider audience who enjoy comedy, cooking and celebrity interactions.

When and where to watch Laughter Chefs Season 3?

Fans can watch Laughter Chefs Season 3 on Colors and stream it on JioHotstar. The show premiered on November 22, with fresh episodes dropping every weekend. This release schedule ensures that viewers get consistent content and remain engaged throughout the season.

The format remains similar to previous seasons, where celebrities prepare dishes while engaging in jokes, banter and light-hearted challenges. The focus continues to be on fun rather than perfect cooking skills. Makers have teased “three times the madness,” suggesting more surprises, unexpected tasks and playful pranks throughout the season.

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi returns to the judging panel. He is known for guiding contestants with humour and expertise, making the show more enjoyable. The judges and contestants often remind viewers that the goal is to enjoy the experience and create memorable moments, not just cook gourmet dishes.

The Season 3 cast includes popular names such as Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav, who won Season 2 as a duo. Their fun chemistry and surprising cooking skills made them fan favourites. Other returning contestants include Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Jannat Zubair, Tejasswi Prakash and Samarth Jurel.

Contestants from Pati Patni Aur Panga, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, have also joined the show, adding new dynamics to the competition.

