Laughter Chefs Season 3 Winner: All about Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair winning trophy, prize money, emotional moments

The third season of Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment has been filled with chaotic kitchen disasters, endless leg-pulling and lots of entertainment. Finally, the cooking-comedy show officially drew its curtains with a blockbuster grand finale. After weeks of high-stakes cooking under pressure and non-stop laughter, the dynamic duo of Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair emerged victorious, claiming the ultimate winner's title. Read on!

Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 winners

Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 competition finale was fierce, with top-tier pairs like Tejasswi Prakash and Arjun Bijlani, alongside Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav, giving stellar neck-and-neck competition. However, it was Aly and Jannat’s consistency, teamwork, and incredible chemistry that set them apart.

Dominating the scoreboard with an impressive 99 stars, the winning pair raced past the runner-up teams who finished close behind with 75 stars. Throughout the season, Aly led their cooking stations with confidence while Jannat’s constant enthusiasm and eagerness to learn helped them nail even the trickiest twists.

When celebrity chef and judge Harpal Singh Sokhi finally announced their names, the stage erupted into thunderous cheers. Fellow contestants rushed in to shower the winners with warm hugs and congratulatory embraces.

While traditional reality shows often hand out hefty cash prize cheques, Laughter Chefs kept things a bit different. Aly and Jannat proudly hoisted the gorgeous, glittering Season 3 winner’s trophy.

Instead of a cash prize pool, the winning duo was awarded high-end smartphones alongside exclusive gift hampers from the show's brand partners.

The grand finale went up a notch higher with the entry of Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, alongside dynamic contestants from the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Hosted by the queen of comedy Bharti Singh, the episode was a perfect blend of food and fun.

As the curtains fell on Season 3, the atmosphere on set turned visibly emotional. Opening up about the rare camaraderie, Aly Goni pointed out how unusual it is for a reality TV cast to genuinely love and support one another without the rivalries seen on television.

Reflecting on her emotional journey, Jannat Zubair shared, “Laughter Chefs is one of those unique shows where there isn't just one winner or one winning team.”

She further added, “While Aly and I may have lifted the trophy, I truly believe every single person associated with this show is a winner. We’ve all celebrated each other, laughed together, grown together, and that sense of togetherness is what makes this journey so special. I'll always remember the fun we had on the sets and the support we got from everyone.”

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