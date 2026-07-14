Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola declares herself as ‘as*xual’ after announcing divorce from Gaurav Khanna: ‘Darr baith gaya hai’

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Actress and Gaurav Khanna’s estranged wife, Akanksha Chamola had opened up about her ongoing divorce from actor Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2. Later, she spoke about her s*xualty and admitted that she has been in relationship with women before getting married to the TV star. Now, while conversing with her fellow contestant, she revealed that she is as*xual. Read on!

Akanksha Chamola says she is as*xual

During a conversation with fellow contestant Varun Yadav inside the Lock Upp 2 house, Akanksha Chamola addressed her future, confirming that she has ruled out the possibility of marriage. When asked if she would consider remarrying, she admitted that there is a deeper fear that has settled in following her separation.

Elaborating on her personal journey, Akanksha shared that she now identifies as *as*xual*. She explained that her sexuality has evolved as she navigates this challenging phase of her life. “Sexuality keeps changing,” she remarked. “I am now going through a divorce, and I don't want sex now, neither from men nor from women. This is the phase I'm in, and it’s called being as*xual.”

Akanksha, who married Gaurav Khanna in 2016, emphasized that she is ready to embrace independence for the first time in her life. Earlier in the show, she revealed to co-contestant Pamela Serene, “I got married so young; I was 24 when I married.”

Chamola expressed that she is looking forward to having her own home and living life on her own terms. “I don't feel the need to have a partner anymore. I am very happy the way I am,” she added.

Earlier in the show, Akanksha had been equally transparent about other aspects of her life, including her past identification as bis*xual. She explained that she has always found a safe spac" in feminine energy and admired women, describing those past connections as pure and comfortable.

Regarding her separation from Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha revealed that they had been living separately for a year before entering the show. She shared that a major point of divergence in their marriage was their different views on parenthood; while Gaurav had a strong desire to be a father, she realized that motherhood was not a path she wished to take.

Despite the difficulties, both have maintained a level of respect, with Gaurav having visited her on the show to clear the air regarding their separation.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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