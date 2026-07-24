Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola regrets Gaurav Khanna’s visit; Shivangi Joshi slams Shilpa Shinde for shaming her

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has become the most controversial and explosive reality show. Recently, Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna created buzz again when she called her estranged husband a ‘stranger’. The fans also got to see Shivangi Joshi’s fiery side when she lashed out at Shilpa Shinde for pointing fingers at her character.

Akanksha Chamola regrets Gaurav Khanna’s visit

In the last episode, Lock Upp Season 2 inmate Dheeraj Dhoopar got to meet his wife, actress Vinny Arora. But this emotional reunion triggered a completely different storm for Akanksha Chamola.

While chatting candidly with fellow contestants Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra, Akanksha didn't hold back her irritation. She casually referred to her estranges husband Gaurav Khanna as a “stranger.”

Akanksha can be seen saying, “Usse (Gaurav) jyada mujhe family mein se koi aata to better hota. (It would have been better if someone from my family had come instead of him).”

She also quipped, “I would have preferred agar meri mummy ya papa koi aate, ya mera kutta hi aa jata (I would have preferred my mom, dad, or even my pet dog coming instead).”

Meanwhile, another massive war erupted on the other side of the house, and this time television darling Shivangi Joshi completely lost her cool at Shilpa Shinde.

The friction between the two had been simmering for weeks. But things crossed a boiling point after wildcard entrant Apoorva Mukhija shared some gossip with Shivangi.

Apoorva revealed that Shilpa and Shreya had allegedly been spreading rumors behind her back, character-shaming her, making cheap jokes about her, and claiming she hooks up with every single co-star she works with.

Hearing about the derogatory remarks, Shivangi got angry. Slamming Shilpa, a furious Shivangi stated, “I'm that person about whom you're talking sh*t. You're about to be 50 and still have no manners. You should learn manners and this is the reason you're not getting any work.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

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