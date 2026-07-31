Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola slams Shreya Kalra for advocating for Gaurav Khanna amid their separation: ‘Tu kaun hoti hai…’

As the grand finale of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is nearing, the tension inside the lock-up is rising with every passing day. Now, Akanksha Chamola lost her cool and slammed co-contestant Shreya Kalra for meddling in her high-profile separation from actor Gaurav Khanna.

Akanksha Chamola slams Shreya Kalra for commenting on her divorce

The tea isn't just spilling, it's boiling over at the Lock Upp Season 2 house. After Akanksha Chamola revealed her deepest, darkest secret of separating with Gaurav Khanna, co-contestant Shreya Kalra decided to chime in with her two cents.

Recently, Shilpa Shinde went behind Shreya and told everything she said about Akanksha and Gaurav’s impending divorce. This made Chamola furious who then confronted Kalra.

Akanksha marched straight up to Shreya to demand accountability. She questioned, “You are b***hing about me that bahot achchi baat hai ki Gaurav ji- Gaurav ji? Tu kitna janti hai Gaurav ko? Do you know him outside the show? Why is he ‘ji’ to you and I am chudail? (You are saying that its good Gaurav ji is leaving her. Do you know him outside the show? Why is he respected with a ‘ji’ and I am a vamp?)”

Akanksha further lashed out, calling out Shreya’s insensitive commentary. “Tujhe mere aur uska relation pata hai? Jo tu uski advocate banke bol rahi hai ki achha hi hua ki inka divorce ho raha hai kyuki ye woh ladki deserve nahi karta hai! Tu kaun hoti hai ye bolne waali (How much do you know Gaurav from outside? Do you know about our relationship? That you are becoming his advocate and saying that it is good that both of us are divorcing and I don't deserve him)?”

When Shreya tried to dodge the accusation and downplay her remarks, Akanksha expressed, “Don't use my life's hardest decision to play your game because my emotions are genuine.”

For the unversed, Akanksha recently revealed on the show that she and Gaurav Khanna decided to part ways after realizing their long-term life goals, specifically regarding family planning and parenthood.

Despite the heartbreak, both actors have maintained dignity throughout the process, even attending events together and supporting each other.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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