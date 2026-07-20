Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Choudhary breaks down after Yogesh Rawat's elimination, lashes out at Dheeraj Dhoopar

The Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa house is witnessing high-voltage drama, and the latest episode has left fans stunned. In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Akanksha Choudhary was seen breaking down following the sudden eviction of her co-contestant and best friend Yogesh Rawat.

Akanksha Choudhary breaks down after Yogesh Rawat’s eviction

The atmosphere inside the Lock Upp Season 2 house shifted from being competitive to an emotional one as the latest eviction sent shockwaves through the contestants. Yogesh Rawat, whose journey in the show had been closely linked with Akanksha Choudhary, was officially terminated from the game, leaving his Splitsvilla 16 co-contestant in a state of complete emotional distress.

As the news of Yogesh’s eviction broke, Akanksha was visibly inconsolable and she couldn't hold back her tears. Her emotions also moved the other contestants. The bond between the two had been a key point for viewers. Hence, when her mate left the show, Akanksha was left venting her frustration at the situation.

The beauty pageant finalist did not mince her words and directly questioned the fairness of the game and pointing fingers at TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar for the mishap. Akanksha expressed her dissatisfaction with how the situation was handled, particularly because Yogesh had been facing immense pressure throughout the week, more so after she was sent to the secret room.

She told Ram Kapoor, “Maine genuinely trust kar liya tha inpe, ki ye nhi karenge. Vo (Yogesh) itna low dikh raha tha. (I genuinely trusted these guys that they won’t do it to him. He was looking so low on TV).”

Watching her break down, the Bade Ache Lagte Hai star adviced her to win the trophy for her pal to which she agreed with confidence and conviction. Fuelled by anger and grief, she has reportedly vowed to seek revenge in the game by targeting those she holds responsible for his exit.

For the unversed, the finale of Lock Upp Season 2 is expected to stream on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 following a six-week run.

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