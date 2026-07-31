Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Choudhary regrets supporting Varun Yadav, calls him 'hypocrite and misogynist'

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has finally entered in its last leg and the tension inside the house has officially skyrocketed. A recently hosted high-stakes strategy task turned into a fiery showdown as Pamala Serena and Akanksha Choudhary called out Varun Yadav for his alleged gameplay for targeting women in danger.

Pamala Serena and Akanksha Choudhary slam Varun Yadav

If you thought the race to the finale week of Lock Upp Season 2 was going to be smooth sailing, think again. In the recent episode, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena, and Varun Yadav fought to secure a spot in the finale week.

While Varun Yadav emerged victorious with the backing of Aarush Bhola, his victory was not appreciated in the house. During the crucial pre-finale task, Varun and Aarush executed a calculated move to systematically target the female contestants first.

Despite Akanksha Choudhary specifically requesting Varun not to target her, he bluntly turned down her appeal and wiped out the female competition to ensure Ram Kapoor was saved first before taking him out.

The tactical gameplay didn't sit well with Pamala Serena, who reached her boiling point once the inmates stepped back inside the house. The Desi Bling fame lashed out claiming Aarush admitted that Varun refused to lose to a woman in the task.

“Laila thinks women are beneath him. The audience is right when they are saying this. You're a se*i*t pig. He does not like women, he hates women. I feel sorry for anyone who marries you. He treats women as inferior to him,” Pamala burst out.

Joining Pamala was Akanksha Choudhary, who confessed feeling foolish for taking Varun's side in past weeks. Akanksha admitted she regretted fighting with Apoorva Mukhija earlier when Apoorva had dubbed Varun a misogynist.

Calling out his double standards, Akanksha slammed Varun for targetting her under the pretext that she only sides with Yogesh Rawat. “Did my visitor target you once? Everyone's targeting me,” Akanksha vented.

“I will never do this to win, you hypocrite. You think you will win if you target women, that is why you are called a misogynist,” she added.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola slams Shreya Kalra for advocating for Gaurav Khanna amid their separation: ‘Tu kaun hoti hai…’