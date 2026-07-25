Lock Upp 2: Apoorva Mukhija credits Sufi Motiwala for helping her post India’s Got Latent backlash, says ‘You saved my life’

Content Warning: This article discusses sensitive topics that may be distressing or triggering for some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

The Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa house has been thriving on high-voltage drama, fierce arguments, and sudden twists. But recently, a deep and personal conversation between Apoorva Mukhija and Sufi Motiwala became a topic of discussion online as the show informer credited the fashion influencer for saving her life during the India’s Got Latent controversy.

Apoorva Mukhija says Sufi Motiwala saved her life

In the recent episode of Lock Upp Season 2, an emotional incident unfolded where popular content creator Apoorva Mukhija broke down while recounting the darkest phase of her life.

During a candid and emotional exchange inside the show, she opened up about the severe mental toll she suffered following the massive backlash surrounding Samay Raina’s comedy show India’s Got Latent.

She revealed that the immense public hate pushed her to the brink of giving up her life. She credited fellow creator and Lock Upp 2 co-contestant Sufi Motiwala for saving her. Reflecting on that period, Apoorva admitted that the negativity drove her to experience intense thoughts.

“I have really missed you. I swear on my mom. Every time someone asks me about you and says, ‘How were you friends with him? He’s so mean,’ I tell them… I would’ve k***ed myself if, at the time of the Latent fiasco, if I hadn’t had Sufi,” an emotional Apoorva confessed to Sufi Motiwala.

Overcome with tears, The Rebel Kid explained that Sufi was the only pillar of support she had when everyone else seemed to distance themselves. “I wouldn’t have been able to get through that. You were the only person with me. I wasn’t dating anyone. Personally, in my life, as a friend, I have always given you credit. You saved my life; I genuinely wouldn't have been able to survive Latent if it wasn't for you,” she shared.

Sufi, visibly moved by her confession, immediately comforted her. Reflecting on their past bond, he added, “Don't say that. I will tell you the truth, bro. That one year was the most favourite year of my life when we were friends. I finally felt like I had a social circle in Bombay. I felt like there was someone I could go to whenever I wanted. And I genuinely missed you a lot.”

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Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

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