Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s wife Vinny Arora breaks down after meeting him, reveals reason for sending chits

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has been dishing out high-voltage drama. But the recent episodes took a deeply emotional turn that left both the contestants and audiences reaching for the tissue box. Television heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar and his loving wife, Vinny Arora, shared an intensely emotional reunion inside the reality show, melting hearts across the internet.

Dheeraj Dhoopar has emotional reunion with wife Vinny Arora

It’s pretty evident that life inside the high-stakes reality TV show, Lock Upp Season 2, isn’t easy. The prolonged isolation clearly began to take a toll on television star Dheeraj Dhoopar. Hence, when his wife, actress Vinny Arora came to meet him during the show’s visiting hours, he couldn't hold back his tears.

As the doors opened, the couple broke down completely. Running into each other's arms, the long-standing couple shared a deeply moving embrace. Fans flooded social media platforms with clips of the heartwarming reunion, praising their unbreakable bond.

While the reunion was primarily a moment of pure love, it also followed a turbulent week for Dheeraj inside the house. Host Riteish Deshmukh had previously pulled up the actor over a controversy regarding secret chits sent from his family, allegedly containing gameplay strategies.

Hence, when Vinny stepped inside the confinement, wildcard entry Apoorva Mukhija mocking inquired what she has written in the chits she tried to send her husband. Addressing the elephant in the room, Vinny later opened up and took accountability for the chaos.

Earlier, in a heartfelt social media clarification, she admitted that her actions came from a place of pure concern rather than a malicious intent to cheat.

“In that message, I asked Dheeraj if he was okay. There was no outside information, no strategy, nothing like that. It was just a wife concerned about her husband," Vinny shared, admitting, “I made an emotional mistake.”

Despite the strict warnings issued by the makers regarding jail protocols, this emotional face-to-face interaction has undeniably brought a sense of healing and renewed strength to Dheeraj's journey on the show.

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