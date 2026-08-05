Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: When and where to watch the final; Everything about finalists, prize money

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-hosted Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is all set to crown its winner. The reality show has now reached its final chapter, with five contestants remaining in the race for the coveted trophy. As the competition reaches its climax, viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious and walk away with not just the title but also grand cash prize.

When and where to watch Lock Upp 2 grand finale

The grand finale of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will stream today at 8 PM on Netflix. As teased in the latest promo, the finalists will first face a series of high-pressure tasks before appearing before a special jury comprising celebrities and journalists. The panel will question the finalists and cast their votes, adding another dramatic twist before the winner is officially announced in what promises to be an action-packed finale.

Meet the top five finalists of Lock Upp 2

The race for the trophy has narrowed down to Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde after Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laali, was eliminated in the latest episode. Shivangi secured her place after Harshad Chopda made the emotional decision to sacrifice his finalist spot, while Shreya earned her position through the housemates' votes.

Winner to get cash prize of Rs 1 crore

Apart from lifting the winner's trophy, the champion of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will also take home a whopping Rs 1 crore cash prize. At the season premiere, the hosts had announced that the contestants would compete not only to shed the labels and allegations attached to them but also for the lucrative reward. The amount is notably higher than the cash prize typically given on reality shows, adding even more excitement to the show's high-stakes finale.

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