Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda gives up his finale spot to save Shivangi Joshi, shocks everyone

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh hosted reality show, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa witnessed one of its most emotional and shocking moments yet. Actor Harshad Chopda made a selfless decision that stunned contestants and viewers alike. After securing the season's first finalist spot by winning the previous task, the actor chose to sacrifice his place in the grand finale to save close friend Shivangi Joshi from elimination.

Shreya Kalra's power changes the game

The dramatic turn began after Shreya Kalra earned a special advantage that allowed her to eliminate one contestant. She used the power to nominate Shivangi Joshi, putting an abrupt end to the actress' journey. During the latest episode, Riteish Deshmukh asked Shreya whether she wished to reconsider her decision. However, she stood firm, explaining that she had multiple reasons for choosing Shivangi and decided not to reverse her call.

Harshad Chopda makes an emotional sacrifice

Unable to accept Shivangi's exit, Harshad broke down and urged Shreya to change her decision. Seeing the emotional situation, Riteish Deshmukh presented him with an unexpected option, to give up his finalist position and leave the competition, so Shivangi could stay. Without thinking, Harshad accepted the offer. While exiting, Chopda admitted, "he was not enjoying being a part of reality TV any more and would be happier if his good friend, Joshi made it to the finale."

Harshad's departure left the house in complete shock. Some contestants felt the actor had been emotionally burdened after the previous task and believed he had been guilt-tripped into making such a difficult decision.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa marked Harshad Chopda's first-ever reality show after years of declining similar offers. As the grand finale is reportedly set to take place on August 5, 2026, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat and Shreya Kalra are reported to be among the finalists competing for the title.

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